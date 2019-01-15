BGT star Mandy Muden headlines first Funhouse comedy night in Gainsborough

Funhouse Comedy Club, is launching a brand new comedy night at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough this week.

Topping the bill will be Mandy Muden the only woman ever to combine comedy and magic on the UK comedy circuit.

The first edition of the new Funhouse Gainsborough comedy night is this week

She has appeared on numerous TV programmes including Britain’s Got Talent, where she got through to the semi-finals, as well as Celebrity Come Dine With Me and The World’s Greatest Magic.

Her string of mad, disastrous tricks and ridiculous jokes leaves her audience in tears of laughter.

Opening the night will be Ivan Brackenbury, who has appeared on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown,

He is know for his character bungling hospital DJ who plays inappropriate records dedicated to the patients in his hospital.

Also appearing is Adam Hastings, who as well as doing stand-up comedy was also John Lennon, in the popular Bootleg Beatles touring tribute band, from 2011 to 2018.

Compere for the night is Barry Dodds, winner of Best MC at the Midlands Comedy Awards for the last four years.

The show is on Thursday, January 17 at 8pm (doors open at 7.15pm)

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk