BGT star La Voix is bringing her live show to Lincoln

Star of Britain’s Got Talent and Ab Fab: The Movie, La Voix is live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

This new live show is packed with La Voix’s unique blend of comedy and live vocals all backed by a live band, to create the most glamorous evening’s entertainment this side of Las Vegas.

La Voix is best known for her performances on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, backed by The London Gay Big Band.

Her final audition alone recorded 300,000 YouTube hits in the first 24 hours.

She is at Lincoln Drill Hall on Saturday, January 26.

Tickets are £22, £16 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com