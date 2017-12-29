BGT star Jess Robinson is coming to Lincolnshire

Britain’s Got Talent star Jess Robinson brings her live show to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this spring.

The award-winning performer, who reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent this year, will present an evening of celebrity impressions, musical comedy and vocal gymnastics.

Like a wonderfully malfunctioning jukebox, Jess and her incredible vocals will take you on a dizzying journey through hilarious improvised musical mash-ups, serving a feast of styles and genres from Billie Holiday and Judy Garland to Amy Winehouse and Beyonce.

Whether your cup of tea is watching Shirley Bassey belt or if you want to see Jess strut her stuff with hip hop’s biggest rap stars - there’ll be something for everyone, from nine to 90.

Since coming to fame on Britain’s Got Talent, Jess has been seen and heard on The Last Leg (Channel 4), The Now Show (Radio 4), Murder In Successville (BBC3), Newzoids (ITV), The One Show (BBC1) and Horrible Histories (CBBC).

She is at the Plowright on March 3.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8542776 or https://goo.gl/3YwcrQ