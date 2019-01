Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda headlines the All Star Comedy Show at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this week.

Daliso is joined on the bill by Micky P Kerr, Noel James and Robert White.

Daliso Chaponda is part of the All-Star Comedy Show in Lincoln this week. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

Tony Vino holds the night together as MC.

The show is on Friday, January 25 at 7.30pm and tickets are £15 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk

Please note: This show is suitable for over15s only.