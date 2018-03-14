BGT finalist Christian Lee heads up a magic night in Lincoln

Britain’s Got Talent star Christian Lee is live in Lincoln this week as part of the touring show, Britain’s Got Magic.

An award-winning comedy magician, Christian reached the live finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2016..

With more than 40 million YouTube Hits worldwide, Christian has been presented with various prestigious awards over the years.

He is a member of the Inner Magic Circle and performs magic ranging from close-up tricks to illusions and full stage productions.

With his tongue in cheek humour Christian is currently leading the way with his unique style and wacky performances and has been dubbed the ‘king of comedy magic’ by Time Out.

Featuring some of the most exciting names in magic and variety in the UK, this is a show suitable for the whole family.

Joining Christian Lee in the line-up will be Oliver Tabor and Max Somerset.

As a recent FISM World Magic Championships finalist, Oliver Tabor is a renowned London stage magician, known for offering extraordinary stage and cabaret acts.

Max Somerset is an award winning TV magician and one of the few privileged to be an Honorary Inner Member of the Prestigious Magic Circle of London.

So, watch closely as Christian, Oliver and Max conjure up an evening of magic and humour.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Thursday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £24.50 and £22.50 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2FyYEtS