BGT favourites Collabro are back with new live tour

Collabro return to Lincolnshire next week part of their new UK tour.

The world’s most successful musical theatre group, Collarbo met for their first rehearsal in 2014.

Just a month later, they roused the whole of Hammersmith Apollo into a standing ovation during their first ever public performance for the Britain’s Got Talent judges, en route to winning that year’s title.

Since the competition, Collabro have released chart-topping debut album Stars, performed at the Royal Variety Performance, twice appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and are now enormously successful internationally.

In 2017, the band released their highly anticipated third studio album Home – a collection of stage classics, fan favourites and also their first original song, Lighthouse.

This year, they are touring up and down the UK and will play the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Monday, February 18.

Tickets priced £19.50, £32.50 and £42.50, plus VIP packages for £99 are available from on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk