BGT favourite La Voix has live date in Lincoln

Star of Britain’s Got Talent and Ab Fab: The Movie, La Voix is live in Lincoln this month on her new UK tour.

Every generation has its own much-loved alternative diva and the 2010s are no exception.

La Voix has taken the class and style of the heyday of variety and beautifully honed them into a top-end act tailor-made for contemporary audiences.

This new live show is packed with La Voix’s unique blend of comedy and live vocals all backed by a live band, to create the most glamorous evening’s entertainment this side of Las Vegas.

La Voix is best known for her performances on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, backed by The London Gay Big Band.

Her final audition alone recorded 300,000 YouTube hits in the first 24 hours.

For the past decade she has been entertaining audiences on stage, screen and arenas around the world and has had the privilege of starring alongside some of the biggest names in show business including Mickey Rooney, Cilla Black, Bobby Davro, Pamela Anderson, Brigitte Nielson, Ruby Wax and David Gest.

She made her film debut in 2016 in Ab Fab: The Movie and regularly presents La Voix Meets at London’s iconic Crazy Coqs in which she has interviewed celebrities including David Emanuel, Jennifer Saunders, Harriet Thorpe, Joanna Lumley, Dawn French and more.

She is at Lincoln Drill Hall on January 26.

Tickets are £22, £16 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com