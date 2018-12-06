Beyond the Barricade returns to the Baths Hall for 20th anniversary tour

The UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour - featuring past principal performers from Les Miserables - is coming back to Lincolnshire next year.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the show features more than two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End, ending with the Les Miserables finale.

The concert features David Fawcett (Valjean), Andy Reiss (Enjolras and resident director for the national tour of Les Miserables), Katie Leeming (Eponine) and Poppy Tierney (Cosette), together with a live band who capture the feel of the original orchestrations of the chosen musicals.

The show is at The Baths Hall on Friday, March 8 and tickets are available at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/beyond-the-barricade/