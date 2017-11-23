BeVox will rock the Engine Shed for St Barnabas

The BeVox choir is performing a special concert at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this weekend to raise funds for the St Barnabas Hospice.

The concert will feature 150 singers performing classic rock and pop hits from the likes of Aerosmith, Elton John, The Beatles, Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera.

BeVox has performed across Lincoln, Nottingham and Sheffield for the past seven years and regularly host sell-out concerts at the Lincolnshire Showground.

The concert is on Sunday, November 26 at 4pm and tickets are £15 and £10 at www.bevox.co.uk/tickets or from Harriet Hickin on 01522 540300 or harriet.hickin@stbarnabashospice.co.uk