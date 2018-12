A popular fixture on the festive calendar, the East Yorkshire Motor Services Band returns to Gainsborough this weekend with it’s Christmas concert.

The band will present a programme of cheery carols alongside old and new melodies to suit every taste.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, December 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk