Best of Bon Jovi and Guns ‘N’ Roses in Giants of Rock USA in Lincoln

The Giants of Rock USA tour is coming to Lincoln this week.

Giants of Rock is a tribute to the legendary bands Guns N’ Roses and Bon Jovi, performed by two of the worlds biggest tribute bands.

Paying homage to Axl Rose, Slash and the rest will be The Guns N’ Roses Experience, while taking you back to the Bon Jovi heydays of 1986 will be Wrong Jovi.

Both tribute bands take fans back to the days when these rock giants were in their prime.

The show is at the Engine Shed on Friday, January 18.

Tickets are £15 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk