Benidorm star Crissy Rock is Dirty Dusting in Lincoln

Star of Benidorm and I’m A Celebrity Chrissy Rock heads the cast for the hit comedy Dirty Dusting at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Chrissy, Leah Bell and Dolores Porretta play three cleaning ladies facing retirement who decide to boost their income by setting up a sex chat line.

After all, their age and appearance won’t matter on the phone and if they can keep it a secret from their boss, they could be on to a winner.

The show is on Thursday, January 31 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk