Ben Elton announces Lincolnshire date on new tour

Comedian Ben Elton will perform at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe for the first time in 2019.

More than 30 years ago, Ben Elton exploded into the national consciousness hosting Channel 4’s ground breaking Saturday Live, the Godfather of modern stand-up returns to the medium he did so much to define after a 15-year absence,

Back on the road with an all new show, Ben promises to try and make sense of a world which appears to have gone stark raving mad.

He will be at the Baths Hall on October 9 next year

Tickets are on sale now on 0844 8440444 or www.bathshall.co.uk