Bellowhead star Jon Bowden live in Lincoln

Jon Bowden and The Remnant Kings are live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend.

Formerly the lead singer of folk stars Bellowhead, Jon Bowden is on tour in support of his new album Afterglow – his third solo album but his first since leaving Bellowhead.

The tour also marks the reformation of The Remnant Kings, who haven’t performed together since 2012.

The band features the talents of Jon’s former Bellowhead bandmates Sam Sweeney and Paul Sartin, plus Leveret’s Rob Harbron and Ben Nicholls and Richard Warren (King of The Southseas).

The gig is on Sunday, November 26 at 8pm.

Tickets are £20 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2hCxK9E