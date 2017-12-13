Barbara Dickson has a date at the Drill Hall

Star of stage and music Barbara Dickson is live at Lincoln Drill Hall in the spring.

A chart-topper with Elaine Paige with I Know Him So Well and a two-time Olivier Award winner for her performances in the hit musicals Spend, Spend, Spend and Blood Brothers, Barbara Dickson’s interpretation of traditional music, married with 20th century songs and material from the theatre,S is renowned and admired.

She will be supported by in Lincoln by Northern Irish singer-songwriter Anthony Toner.

She is at the Drill Hall on May 8.

Tickets are £31, £21 and £12 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2iwR84y