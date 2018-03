The Royal Ballet is celebrating the centenary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth with a new all-Bernstein programme by choreographers Wayne McGregor, Liam Scarlett, and Christopher Wheeldon.

The productions is being screened live from London’s Royal Opera House at Lincoln New Theatre Royal on Tuesday, March 27 at 7.15pm.

Tickets are £18.50 and £16.50 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2IFBIa3