Bad Manners featuring Buster Bloodvessel live in Lincoln

British ska favourites Bad Manners are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week. Featuring iconic and instantly recognisable frontman Buster Bloodvessel, the gig is on Tuesday, December 11. Tickets are £20 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk