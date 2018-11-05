Award-winning Whitney Houston tribute show at the Baths Hall

The sound of the late Whitney Houston comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week in the tribute show Whitney: Queen of the Night.

This award-winning production stars Shanice Smith as Whitney.

The show takes audiences through three decades of classic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, I will Always Love You, and many more.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Friday, November 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £27.55 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk