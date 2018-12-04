Award-winning Tina Turner tribute show is back in the county

Voted the UK’s best Tina Turner tribute show for the past five years by the Agents Association of Great Britain, Totally Tina returns to Lincolnshire this weekend

Now seven years in the making, the longest running tribute to the queen of rock & roll is still full of the same passion, drive and attention to detail that’s earned it’s star Justine Riddoch and her band the top spot since 2013.

Totally Tina comes to the Plowright this weekend. Photo: Keith Fletcher

However, despite their success, the talents behind the show are not resting on their laurels.

Instead, they are already fine-tuning what is a unique celebration of Tina’s live concert career with a whole host of exciting set changes and flamboyant costumes, pulsating new dance routines and the characteristic custom twists which make it a hit with an army of fans nationwide.

Most importantly, and for the first time ever, the band will be asking its audiences what they’d like to hear played, so songs like I Can’t Stand The Rain, Typical Male, Undercover Agent for the Blues, I Don’t Wanna Lose You, Help and Legs – all chosen by the fans – will be added to classic favourites like Nutbush City Limits and Simply The Best.

Justine said: “The support of our many fans across the country is humbling, they’re truly amazing and incredibly loyal.

“Every year, we make ourselves a promise to pull out all the stops, so that the show is the very best it can be and the audience goes home buzzing

“Building up a following takes time, and a lot of hard work, and we believe in looking after our fans.

“What they want to hear is what’s important, which is why we’ve asked them this year.

“We had a fantastic response, and we’re hoping they’ll love what we’ve done.”

Justine is no stranger to the stage, having been treading the boards on the north west circuit for more than 26 years.

Her career changed direction in 2002 when she won ITV’s ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ as Anastacia, and for the next six years, her tribute show, Justine is Anastacia toured all over the world.

When her muse stopped releasing albums, Justine created Totally Tina.

The current show features state of the art video screens, lighting and sound systems, talented, industry-respected musicians and dancers, professionally choreographed routines, vibrant stage costumes, fire-performers and Justine’s own uncanny take of the music legend that is Tina Turner.

It enjoys rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, with plenty of dancing in the aisles and standing ovations everywhere it goes.

The band is even heading off to Switzerland – Tina’s new home country – to perform at the coveted Cover Festival, set deep in the Swiss Alps.

And the show is also going to even more venues this year, among them the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on Saturday, December 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £24.20 on 0844 8542776 or http://www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/totally-tina