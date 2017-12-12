Award-winning Tina Turner tribute show coming to Lincoln

Totally Tina comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month.

Totally Tina is an award-winning tribute to the queen of rock & roll Tina Turner, which has previously been voted the official UK’s number one tribute show by the Agents Association of Great Britain.

The show re-creates the spectacle and energy of Tina Turner’s live shows with a six-piece live band, taking audiences from the early days with Ike, and songs like, River Deep, Mountain High, all the way through to her solo comeback in the 80’s with her cover of Al Greens’s Let’s Stay Together, to her massive solo hits like Simply The Best and What’s Love Got To Do With It.

The show stars Justine Riddoch, who was huge critical acclaim for her performances in the leading role.

Justine has been singing professionally for more than 22 years and has worked extensively in theatres and on national TV.

She is also a much sought-after session vocalist for some of the biggest record labels in the UK.

In her early career she could be seen treading the familiar cabaret scene as a dynamic vocalist and could boast knowing more than 5000 songs, becoming a human juke box at venues.

But it was in 2002 that her career changed direction.

After winning ITV’s Stars in their Eyes as Anastacia her tribute show, Justine is Anastacia, was in great demand and she spent the next six years performing as her around the world, enlisting a live band to create more of a show feel.

When Anastacia stopped releasing albums and her popularity waned, it was time for Justine to change direction again.

Having been told on many occasions she really sounded like Tina Turner, Justine set herself the challenge to become the closest copy she could be.

But this was going to take some transformation.

After hours of scrutinising video footage, watching mannerisms and movements, hand-making the all important wig, deciding which costumes to copy, listening to patter and hundreds of versions of the same songs from different decades, the band and Justine created Totally Tina.

The boys in the band were informed that girls would have to be a big part of the show – oddly, no-one complained!

A troupe of professional dancers were hand-picked, choreography was based on Tina’s live shows and the group’s own unique creations were created and the whole production was rehearsed, tweaked and rehearsed again

The result is the award-winning Totally Tina show.

So get ready to Shake your Tailfeathers Live from Nutbush and enjoy a show that has been voted Simply the Best.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal on January 13.

Tickets are £21 and £19 on o1522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2AXZFbS