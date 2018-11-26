Award-winning production of The King And I beaming into Gainsborough

The multi-award winning Lincoln Centre Theatre production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King And I at London Palladium is being screened at Trinity Arts Centre this week.

Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

With one of the finest scores ever written including, Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance, The King and I is a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre.

Starring Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara and Tony and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe, the screening is on Thursday, November 29 at 7pm.

Tickets are £8 and £5 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk