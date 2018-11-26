Award-winning metal stars Skindred live in Lincoln

Kerrang! Award and Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award winners Skindred are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this week.

Formed in Newport in Wales in 1998 after frontman Benji Webbe’s previous project Dub War came to an end, Skindred are renowned for combining several musical styles, including metal, alternative rock, reggae, punk, dancehall, ska, hip hop, drum and bass and dubstep.

They are at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Friday, November 30, supported by Aaron Buchanan and the Cult Classics & Borders.

Tickets are £21.50 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk