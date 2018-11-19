Award-winning Lionel Richie tribute live in Lincolnshire

Winner of Best Newcomer at this year’s National Tribute Music Awards, The Lionel Richie Songbook comes to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend.

Performed by Malcolm Pitt and the Jonny Miller Band, the show features all of Lionel Richie’s greatest hits, including All Night Long, Hello, Easy, Dancing On The Ceiling, Say You, Say Me, Three Times A Lady, Stuck On You and more.

It is at The Plowright on Sunday, November 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20-£24 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk