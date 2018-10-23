Award-winning drama comes to New Theatre Royal in Lincoln

Charlotte Keatley’s award-winning play My Mother Said I Never Should is being performed at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

Set in Manchester, Oldham and London, My Mother Said I Never Should is a poignant, bittersweet story about love, jealousy and the price of freedom.

The play details the lives of four women through the immense social changes of the 20th century, focussing on four generations of one family as they confront the most significant moments of their lives.

It is in Lincoln on Friday, October 26 at 7.30pm and Saturday, October 27 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £19.50 and £17.50 for evening performances and £13.50 and £10 for the Saturday matinee on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk