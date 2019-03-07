Award-winning comedian Sindhu Vee is live in Lincoln this weekend

Sindhu Vee brings her Edinburgh Festival hit Sandhog to Lincoln this weekend.

Sandhog is about how exhausting and complicated it is to love our children, spouse and parents, but how inescapable the urge is to love them as fully as we can.

Sindhu Vee brings her new tour to Lincoln this weekend. Photo: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

After all, who the hell doesn’t want love?

A regular on BBC Radio 4, Sindhu has also appeared on TV on QI and Have I Got News For You.

Sandhog secured her an Edinburgh Comedy Newcomer Award nomination and now she is on the road and at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Sunday, March 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk