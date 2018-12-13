Award-winning choir back in Gainsborough after more than 10 years

An award-winning children’s choir will be performing in Gainsborough for the first time in more than a decade this Christmas.

The Scunthorpe Co-operative Junior Choir will be at All Saints’ Church on December 20.

Jacqui Brewster, choir chairman, said: “This event will be a celebration of our work in 2018 and a chance for our main and middle choirs to perform some of their favourite pieces at this magical time

“We’re looking forward to returning to Gainsborough and can promise our audience it will be an event to remember.”

The event will start at 7pm an admission will be free.