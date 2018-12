Blues stars King King return to the Engine Shed in Lincoln this weekend for their annual Christmas special.

The band, who won Best Band, Best Album and Best Songwriter at this year’s UK Blues Awards, will be joined by special guests The Kris Barras Band and Xander and the Peace Pirates.

King King and friends are live in Lincoln this weekend

The gig is on Sunday, December 16 at 7pm.

Tickets are £25 (£60 VIP) on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk