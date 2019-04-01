New DVDs of Babylon Berlin and Traitors prove to be gripping viewing

TV dramas from either side of World War Two are now out on DVD for home movie fans, writes Tony Spittles.

The first, Babylon Berlin, takes viewers back 90 years to a Berlin in turmoil as speculation and inflation are tearing away at the foundations of the Weimar Republic.

This crictically acclaimed, multi award-winning hit German period drama proved compulsive viewing on Sky Atlantic as it followed a young police inspector uncovering a tangled web of corruption among the political, social and sexual extremes in a Berlin where growing poverty and unemployment were sharply contrasted by the excesses and indulgence of the city’s night life.

Heading the cast of the lavish, 40 million dollar production is Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch), an ex-soldier from Cologne, who is transferred to the Berlin to investigate one of the city’s biggest pornography rings.

Rath is accompanied by typist Charlotte Ritter (Liv Lisa Fries) and his partner, Bruno Wolter (Peter Kurth), but the posting proves a poisoned chalice as he is torn between loyalty and uncovering the truth as an even greater conspiracy unfolds, Soviet rebels confronting the rise of National Socialism.

Series one and two - a third series is due later this year - are now out on the Acorn Media International label, priced £24.99, in a four-disc set running to more than 12 hours of viewing.

The second Acorn Media release features the ever-busy Keeley Hawes in Traitors, a stylish spy thriller set in 1945, as Britain, America and Russia all vie for position in the post-war world.

This coming-of-age female spy story follows naive 21-year-old Feef Symonds (Emma Appleton - Grantchester) who accepts a position with the Civil Service alongside the formidable and forward-thinking Priscilla Garrick (Hawes - Line of Duty, The Missing), hoping to use to use her spy training picked up during the war.

But her allegiances are soon called into question as she is targeted by an American secret agent, Thomas Rowe (Michael Stuhlbarg - The Shape of Water, The Post) to spy on her own country, an assignment that uncovers a shocking secret and puts her life in danger.

Co-starring in this gripping story created and written by Boardwalk Empire scribe Bash Doran) are Luke Treadaway (Ordeal by Innocence, Fortitude), Stephen Campbell Moore (The Last Post, The Child in Time), Matt Lauria (Kingdom, Parenthood), Greg McHugh (Fresh Meat, The A Word), Brandon P. Bell (Dear White People) and Cara Hogan (The Boy in Striped Pyjamas).

This two-disc set, featuring all six episodes from its Chanel 4 screening, is now out, price £24.99.

