Have your say on the future of Gainsborough Old Hall

Time is running out for people to have their say on the future of heritage services in Lincolnshire.

In January, the county council revealed plans that could see changes at The Collection and Usher Gallery, Gainsborough Old Hall, Discover Stamford, Lincoln Castle and windmills in Lincoln, Alford and Burgh Le Marsh.

Gainsborough Old Hall, which is more than 500 years old, is owned by English Heritage, but currently managed and operated by Lincolnshire County Council.

However, as part of financial cutbacks, the council is proposing to relinquish its responsibility for the Parnell Street building and transfer it back into the hands of English Heritage.

A consultation on all the proposals in now taking place, running until noon on April 24, with a final decision expected later this year.

Will Mason, county heritage manager, said: “We’re very much keeping an open mind on the proposals, and welcome any suggestions on the best way forward.”

For full details and a link to an online survey, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/heritageconsultation. These can also be requested in different formats by emailing hmt@lincolnshire.gov.uk or calling 01522 782040.