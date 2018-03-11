Film Review: Lady Bird is witty, wise and irresistible

Greta Gerwig’s naturalistic coming-of-age drama, Lady Bird, was an unlikely Oscars contender, writes Natalie Stendall.

It is beautifully understated, instinctive, and free from any obvious plot. It opens in the middle, offering a segment of teenage family life and teases out complex human relationships from a simple college application.

In many ways it is a small drama, but its voice is loud and piercing. Lady Bird is a shimmering gem of an independent film.

Saoirse Ronan is the self-titled Lady Bird, a perpetually underestimated 17-year-old student at a Sacramento Catholic girls school. She is artistic and ambitious and a constant source of family friction. Ronan is energetically paired with the superb Laurie Metcalf as her headstrong mother.

The two go from caring to incensed in a matter of seconds. In the film’s heavily promoted opening scene, a shared emotional reaction to the ending of Grapes Of Wrath mystifyingly erupts into a seething argument about college choices.

Tracy Letts, as Lady Bird’s levelheaded father, illuminates the mother daughter relationship still further. He is the calm and balanced foil to their highly strung personalities: the consoling mediator in their fractious relationship.

This microcosm of family life is the vehicle for an intricate, but by no means gloomy, story about financial disadvantage and the realities of adulthood. Lady Bird’s aspirations constantly bump up against the crushing realism of her parents’ failed dreams. Still living in their starter home, the McPherson’s are dealing with middle-aged unemployment.

In this, Lady Bird shares common ground with another awards season favourite I, Tonya.

This sharp writing from Greta Gerwig (Frances Ha) fizzes with honesty and realism. Saoirse Ronan’s Lady Bird is sympathetic but not always likeable.

In her friendships she makes selfish choices. At home she fails to acknowledge the obvious insecurities of her parents. Cutting remarks about “living on the wrong side of the tracks” prod their open wounds. She makes high-spirited mistakes. Ronan’s Lady Bird is a flawed, fireball of a young womanhood. Watching her is a delight.

It’s a pity that Gerwig’s Lady Bird missed out on all five of its possible Oscars last week. As a coming-of-age drama, it is witty, intelligent and relatable. As a study of the love between a mother and a daughter it is simply irresistible.

5/5