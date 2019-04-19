Around The World in 80 Days is stopping off in Gainsborough

Amici Touring Theatre is bringing Jules Verne’s classic novel, Around the World in 80 Days to the Old Nick Theatre in Gainsborough next week.

Phileas Fogg wagers his friends at the Reform club half his fortune that he can circumnavigate the world in 80 days.

Accompanied by his French valet, Passepartout, Fogg lurches from one comical disaster to another, in his attempt to win his bet.

The show is in Gainsborough on Thursday, April 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £13 and £12 on the door or £10 and £9 in advance on 01427 239387, 07434 540516 or www.gainsboroughtheatrecompany.com