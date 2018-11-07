Ant Middleton is coming to The Baths Hall in 2019

Ant Middleton, best known as the chief instructor for Channel 4’s hit shows, SAS : Who Dares Wins, Mutiny and Escape, has announced a brand new fully immersive show for 2019, The Mind Over Muscle Tour.

He will visit the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on April 2 and tickets go on sale this week.

The number one Sunday Times best-selling author’s tour will bring the ‘elements’ to the audience through lighting, sound and set.

The show will recreate what mental strength it took behind the scenes for Ant to complete his recent SAS series and his huge Everest challenge.

And throughout, Ant will take the audience through a motivational journey of self-help and self-discovery.

He said: “I am so excited to take my brand new show on the road in 2019.

“I want to bring my recent journeys to life and show how mental strength can help overcome huge challenges.

“The mind is stronger than muscle and I promise to take audiences on an incredible journey.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 9 on 0844 8440444 or www.bathshall.co.uk