Annie Fanny’s summer panto school is back at the Plowright

Annie Fanny’s summer pantomime workshops are back at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe.

The workshops will take place from July 23-27 and August 13-17 and tickets are on sale from 10am on Saturday, June 2.

During the week the children will work towards a performance of their very own pantomime which will be performed on stage at the Plowright on the last evening.

The workshops are open for anyone aged seven to 14 years-old and are suitable for all abilities.

The workshops will be led by Dame Annie Fanny herself and will include singing dancing and acting workshops as well as a make-up demonstration by the great dame herself, which is always a highlight of the week for all the children.

Darren Johnson, the man who plays Annie Fanny and the creative brain behind the workshops and the annul Christmas pantomime at the Baths Hall, said: “The ability to express yourself effectively is just one of the reasons why performing arts is important.

“Confidence building, a greater self-knowledge and improved communications skills are all important in creating a free thinking and open minded individual.

“Our annual pantomime may well be most children’s first experience of live theatre.

“If that experience is magical enough it can have a lasting impression.

“In the days of computer games, DVD’s and all the persuasive influences of the internet, participation in a workshop such as this could well be a catalyst.

“Will they have fun? Oh yes they will.”

The cost is £100 per person per week with siblings at £80 per week.

A maximum of 30 places are available on each week.

Parents or guardians can only book for their child and sibling, no other family members or friends.

Sessions run from 10am to 4pm Mondays to Thursday and from 10am to the show finish time on the Fridays with the show starting at 6.30pm.

There will be no pass outs to leave the site unless accompanied by a parent or guardian and arranged in advance.

Children will need to bring a packed lunch for each of the five days.

Refreshments will be provided each day, and tea will be provided on the Friday.

Each participant receives two free tickets to the show, extra tickets are £4 each,

Tickets for the worksop sessions can only be booked at the Plowright box office on 0844 8542776 .

For more information email info@bathshall.co.uk