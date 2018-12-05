Annie Fanny is back for Jack and the Beanstalk at the Baths Hall

Panto time is here again at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week with Jack and the Beanstalk.

Star dame Annie Fanny is back to lead the cast again in this annual helping of fun and mayhem.

Jack has swapped his mother’s cow for some beans and all looks lost.

But at the top of the magic beanstalk are riches – and an angry giant to be defeated.

Shows start at 10am on Wednesday, December 12 and run until New Year’s Eve.

For tickets and show times, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk, or call 0844 8542776.

Family tickets, group bookings and concessions are available.