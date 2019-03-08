Angela Barnes is taking a rose tinted view of life’s horrors in Lincoln

One of British comedy’s new stars Angela Barnes brings her sell-out Edinburgh Fringe hit Rose Tinted to Lincoln next week.

You may have seen or heard Angela on a number of topical comedy TV and radio shows, and do you know what – she is just about fed up of the news.

Angela Barnes is live in Lincoln next week

She’s anxious, she’s depressed and she’s fatigued.

She is bored of Brexit, tired of Trump and knackered by North Korea.

The world is going to hell in a handcart and Angela, a natural pessimist, is fed up of commentating on it all as it happens.

But can a renowned pessimist like Angela really find it in herself to accentuate the positive, look on the bright side and pop on her rose-tinted glasses to make the bad stuff go away?

Just for a little bit, like maybe for an hour?

Or is she better off confronting the horrible stuff and laughing in its ugly face?

Before becoming a comedian, Angela worked in health and social care.

Then in 2011, she won the BBC New Comedy Award and her career took off.

Since then she has become a regular on BBC’s The News Quiz, Newsjack and Mock The Week. She has also appeared on Live At The Apollo (BBC2), The Now Show (BBC Radio 4), Stand Up For The Week (Channel 4) and Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC3).

She is at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Thursday, March 14.

Tickets are £14 and £12 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk