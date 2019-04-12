Andy Abraham celebrating the best of Nat King Cole in Lincoln

Stage and screen star Andy Abraham is celebrating the 100th birthday of the legendary Nat King Cole at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal.

Andy, who achieved fame on ITV’s The X Factor, is taking his Nat King Cole Songbook tour to theatres throughout the UK this spring and comes to Lincoln on May 3.

Nat King C ole was a jazz legend who sold more than 50 million records during a glittering career, which was recognised with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The centenary of his birth, on March 17, is set to be celebrated by jazz fans worldwide and Andy, himself a platinum-selling artist, is delighted to have an opportunity to perform Nat’s music in such a significant year.

Andy said: “I feel extremely honoured that I get to celebrate a true legend in this way.

“This show really targets people who share my enjoyment of Nat’s music.

“His legacy, which has lived long in the industry, is something I really admire, and I think the fact that his music is still widely regarded as some of the best the industry, demonstrates the sheer impact he had on the world.”

The show will be a mix of the pianist and vocalist’s most-loved songs, and, will also include commentary from Andy throughout.

Tickets for the Lincoln show are available now on 01522 519999 or online.