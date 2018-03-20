All star cast for Julius Caesar live from London

David Morrissey heads a star cast for National Theatre Live’s production of Julius Caesar this week.

The performance is being screened live from London’s Bridge Theatre at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Thursday, March 22.

Ben Whishaw and Michelle Fairley play Brutus and Cassius, David Calder plays Caesar and David Morrissey is Mark Antony in Shakespeare’s Roman epic.

Caesar returns in triumph to Rome and the people pour out of their homes to celebrate.

Alarmed by the autocrat’s popularity, the educated élite conspire to bring him down.

After his assassination, civil war erupts on the streets of the capital.

Nicholas Hytner’s production will thrust the audience into the street party that greets Caesar’s return, the congress that witnesses his murder, the rally that assembles for his funeral and the chaos that explodes in its wake.

The screening starts at 7pm and tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2oOfCJA