Alan Bennett’s Allelujah! beaming into Gainsborough

National Theatre Live returns to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week with a screening of Alan Bennett’s new play Allelujah!.

Allelujah! is set in The Beth, an old fashioned cradle-to-grave hospital serving a town on the edge of the Pennines, which is threatened with closure as part of an efficiency drive.

A documentary crew, eager to capture its fight for survival, follows the daily struggle to find beds on the Dusty Springfield Geriatric Ward, and the triumphs of the old people’s choir.

The screening is on Thursday, November 1 at 7pm and tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk