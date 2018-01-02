Aladdin is flying away this weekend

This weekend is your last chance to catch Aladdin at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

Join the fun, laughter and adventures of Dame Donna Kebab, her handsome son Aladdin and comical son Cous-Cous.

Meet the beautiful Princess Jasmine and her glamorous mum, Sultana Tangine.

But look out for the evil magician Abanazar who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the all-powerful magic lamp.

The show, which stars Sandi Bogle, Andy Abraham and Chris Johnson comes to an end on Sunday, January 7.

Tickets are available on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk