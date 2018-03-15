A night of Rod Stewart classics in Lincoln

The life and music of Rod Stewart is celebrated in Lincoln this weekend in Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story.

The show celebrates the life and career of one of rock’s greatest icons, Rod Stewart.

Starring Paul Metcalfe as Rod Stewart, and featuring a fantastic live band with impeccable credits, the show follows Rod’s incredible journey from street busker to international superstar.

Paul said: “Rod Stewart’s life has been graced with significant strokes of luck along the way and I’ve picked out some of these as key moments in the new show.

“Rod has made the most of this luck combining it with hard graft and talent and I feel as lucky to be performing his current songs as much as the classics like Maggie May.”

Paul Metcalfe delivers both an authentic and charismatic performance as Rod Stewart, from the distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship and sheer fun that has made Rod one of the most loved performers of all time.

The show includes all the massive hits from Rod’s incredible career, classic rockers like Baby Jane and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy through to big ballads such as Maggie May, Sailing, You’re In My Heart, and Tonight’s The Night as well as favourites from his days with the Faces such as Stay With Me and Twistin’ The Night Away and timeless Motown tunes from the album Soulbook.

The show is at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal on Saturday, March 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.50 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2p62sZc