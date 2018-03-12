A night of Buddy and the Big O in Gainsborough

The legendary sound of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly comes to Gainsborough this month in Through The Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly both grew up in the same part of Texas and both brought a unique Texas influence into their music.

Roy Orbison went on to write many songs including Only the Lonely and Crying.

Buddy Holly, in his short career, showed his writing talents, which earned him 13th place in Rolling Stone Magazine’s 100 Greatest Artists of all Time.

Darren Page teams up with Marc Robinson, who both have individual careers dedicated to Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly respectively, performing all over world.

The show is on Saturday, March 17.

Tickets are £17.50 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2FxDp8p