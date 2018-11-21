8 out of 10 Cats star David O’Doherty live in Lincoln

Irish comedy star David O’Doherty brings his new live show You Have To Laugh to Lincoln this weekend

Join David for an evening talking and songs, all played on a useless keyboard from 1986.

Stand-up star David O'Doherty is live at the Engine Shed this weekend

David is well known on TV for his appearances on 8 out of 10 Cat Does Countdown (Channel 4) as well as Have I Got News For You and Live At The Apollo (both BBC1).

He is at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Sunday, November 25 at 8.15pm.

Tickets are £19 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk

Please note: This show is for over-14s only.

