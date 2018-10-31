2Q Festival is back for one big day of live music

The 2Q Festival takes place at venues across Lincoln this weekend.

2Q is a one-day, multi-venue, live music festival that takes place at nine venues such as the Engine Shed and Lincoln Drill Hall, Home, The Loft, Red Five, Liquor, and The Swan.

Sophie and the Giants are part of the line-up for this weekend's 2Q Festival

Among the artists appearing this year will be Public Service Broadcasting;

Asylums, Beans on Toast, The Blinders, Sophie and the Giants, The Pylons, Queen Zee, Wild Front and Yassasin.

For ticket and festival details, visit the website at www.2qfestival.co.uk