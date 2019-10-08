Upton sidecar-racing duo wrap up British Championship season in top five

Sidecar-racing duo, Giles and Jen Stainton, wrapped up their season in the FRSA British F2 Championship by finishing a superb fifth overall in their class.

What’s more, the husband-and-wife couple from Upton, known as Team SaS, also achieved a target they set themselves at the start of the for the campaign.

“One of our main goals was to complete every British round in the points,” said Jen. “We have managed to do that, so we were delighted with our results of fourth and sixth place in the final round at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

“The season isn’t quite over yet, with one more trip over the Scottish border to come, and we will again be racing in the British Championship in 2020. We look forward to enjoying it as much as we have this season.”

The weekend at Oulton Park began with torrential rain and after qualifying in 14th place overall and seventh in their class, the Staintons went out on wets in the first of two races. After an incident-packed race, they crossed the line in ninth overall and fourth in their class.

Jen said: “The tyre choice was confusing after another heavy shower about half an hour before we went out.

“We elected for wets and, for once, our intuition proved right. With lots of standing water, outfits were spinning and turning over at the chicane, but we kept going.”

The tyre choice for the second race was again far from straightforward, but the Staintons elected for slicks which turned out to be the right decision again.

They got away to a good start and tentatively built pace and confidence in the tricky conditions. They crossed the line tenth overall and sixth in their class.