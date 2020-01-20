Taekwondo icon Jade Jones rubs shoulders with Gainsborough starlet

A dream came true for Gainsborough taekwondo starlet Cody Glen when he met an icon of the sport, Jade Jones.

Nine-year-old Cody is a member of the Scorpion Taekwondo club, based in Gainsborough and Doncaster, and Jones joined them for a training session at Horncastle.

“What an experience it was for Cody and the rest of the team!” exclaimed his proud dad, Thomas.

“Jade showed these rising stars the ropes, and she was really impressed with the skills the little Scorpions had.

“She is the biggest star in the sport of taekwondo, so this was an honour for all the Scorpion youngsters. All the team loved every minute of the training session.

“Perhaps one day, they might be able to fill her shoes and fight for Team GB.”

Jones, OBE, who hails from Wales, won gold medals at the Olympic Games of 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

She was crowned world champion last year, having been European champion in 2016 and 2018.

She has also won multiple medals in the Grand Prix, including six golds.

The ever-improving Cody has made a big impact in taekwondo over the last couple of years, winning titles and producing fine performances at major tournaments.

Jones’s visit to Scorpion coincided nicely with his preparations for the Scottish Open on Sunday, which was his first competition of 2020.

He has moved up in class this year but, as dad Thomas says: “it’s a challenge he has gladly accepted.”