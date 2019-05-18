Scheme under way to inspire future generations of Lincolnshire cricketers

A scheme to inspire thenext generation of cricket players in Gainsborough and the rest of Lincolnshire is under way.

The ECB’s five-year strategy, titled Inspiring Generations, is designed to restore cricket’s position as one of the nation’s most popular games.

Lincolnshire County Cricket Ltd (the county board) and Lincolnshire County Cricket Club have been awarded improved funding by the ECB from 2020 to help deliver thescheme.

They are producing a County Partnership Agreement to ensure that the whole game provides what people (players, volunteers, spectators, officials) can be enthused about.

Stakeholders across the county will be consulted as the plan is developed.

Thw two Lincolnshire set-ups have been working co-operatively recently, but are now in formal discussions with a view to merging.

Chris Keywood, Lincolnshire County Cricket Club chairman said: “I see this as the best way to ensure that the player pathway (from age groups through to the county first-team) becomes more effective, understood and transparent.

My wish is for all those involved in cricket in the county — leagues, players, officials and administrators to support us”.