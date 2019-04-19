Regional championship medals for Alex Academy gymnasts

Apex Academy gymnasts won six medals at a regional gymnastics competition at Amber Valley Gymnastics Club.

Nine members showed their floor and vault routines in a bid to become regional primary 2 champions.

Their medal haul included two golds, two silvers and two bronzes along with a top-eight finish from the other three participating gymnasts.

Apex’s newly-crowned champions Zarna List and Joseph Cowan were ecstatic with their performances. Both had been successful at previous in-house competitions.

Club coaches Angela and Becky Chambers said: “It’s difficult to express how unbelievably proud we are. Nerves are something that normally play a big part in front of large audiences but our gymnasts, despite having little competition experience, refused to let nerves affect them. In comparison to other clubs who attended, we were less than a third in size.

“It shows the strength and talent we have in our club and we will continue to help our children progress and grow within their gymnastics.”

“Most importantly for us, we believe emphasis should be put on the fun element of competitions and we will continue to provide these types of opportunities.”