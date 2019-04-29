Mixed weekend for Porsche racing driver Rob Boston

Gainsborough driver Rob Boston had to endure a weekend of mixed fortunes in the latest two rounds of action in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB, reports David Holland.

After the opening two days of the 2019 season at Brands Hatch, Boston, who runs the professional motor racing team, Rob Boston Racing, was hoping to make a big impact in rounds three and four at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

But, competing in the pro am category, he ended up with a respectable 12th in the opening race before being forced to retire in race two.

Saturday’s qualification session saw Boston go out on a damp track with slight drizzle in the air. He placed his Porsche 11th on the grid, achieving a lap time of one minutes, 17.6 seconds around the 1.9 mile Donington circuit.

Later in the day, the first race took place over 23 laps. Boston held position for the first two laps before losing a place to rival Esmee Hawkey.

Now running in 12th, lap five saw him drop to 14th. From lap six to the chequered flag, Boston fought hard and made up two places to cross the line in 12th place.

Boston, who is a multiple discipline championship winner, started the second race of the weekend on Sunday from 13th on the grid.

As the lights went green, he got off to a good start and was up to 11th by the end of the first lap.

However, it all went wrong for the Gainsborough ace towards the end of lap two when one of the drivers, Jamie Orton, locked up into Roberts, causing Boston, who was close behind in eighth, to do the same. Contact was made, spinning Orton out into the gravel trap.

The incident forced the safety car on to the track and although Boston managed to continue in eighth, by the time of lap nine, the damage caused by the collision resulted in him dropping back down the field and eventually forced him into retirement on lap 11 of the 23.

Now, Boston will be hoping for better luck when the fifth and sixth rounds of the championship take place at the north Yorkshire circuit of Croft over the weekend of June 15 and 16.

The Porsche Carrera Cup GB comprises 16 rounds altogether, all at various leading circuits, and it runs until October.