James Croft sets the pace in overall Gainsborough parkrun wins

It was a rare weekend of no racing for members of Gainsborough & Morton Striders as the training for spring marathons heats up.

There was however plenty of action at this weekend's parkruns, most notably for James Croft.

Croft was the first finisher at the Gainsborough event for the 56th time on his 141st run in the time of 19:52, this meant that he has now finished first on the most occasions by beating the previous record of 55 set by Ronnie McWilliam.

Joining Croft at Gainsborough were Dyllan Marsh (31:55), Jane Saunders (35:01), David Sweeting (35:20) and Stephen Toward volunteering as tail walker.

At the second running of the new Doddington Hall event Phil Marsland ran a superb time of 21:16 to lay down a marker for the veteran over-65 group, an age group record for the event which will take some beating.

Also running was Kev Dunne (21:45) and Hanna Bennett (24:35). Meanwhile at Scunthorpe, Sarah Sanni took part in her first-ever parkrun and completed the event in a time of 28:15.

She was joined by Ian Longstaffe (22:45), Kev Lovett (23:40), Phil Kitchen (24:27), Jessica Stewart (25:23) and Norman Hindley (28:30).

Elsewhere Aaron Hill was the only Strider to take on the Normanby Hall event, finishing in 19:15. Dale Swinton ran at Lincoln in 24:42, and Joan Smithson at Clumber Park in 31:08.

Tonight’s adult session will start outside Queen Elizabeth's High School at 6:30pm. Next Tuesday’s session will begin at 7:30pm at the Corringham Road Industrial Estate.

And for anyone interested in taking up running Gainsborough parkrun is free and friendly, taking place every Saturday morning at 9am from behind West Lindsey Leisure Centre.