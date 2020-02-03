Halstead braves Storm Jorge as Striders celebrate 2019's winners

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club’s members had the choice of either a 35 or 55-mile distances in Sunday’s Two Bridges Reliability Ride with conditions made difficult by Storm Jorge.

Trevor Halstead chose 55 miles in time Category C (five hours), he returned in a time of four hours and one minute (4:01).

The route saw Halstead depart from 20 Ropery Road heading north following the River Trent to Keadby Bridge, crossing over the River Trent the ride progressed south on the west bank of the river, at Beckingham the ride progressed south to Dunham Bridge, returning to Gainsborough along the A1133 and A156, finishing the ride at Ropery Road.

While Sunday evening saw the club’s annual presentation night at the Trentport.

Winners included Reliability Trial Certificates for Maxine Downes, Dave Jacklin, Daniel Nicholson, Mark Clark, John Douglas and Trevor Halstead; Stephen Cockerham (Trent Valley Road Club) won the Best Attending Visitor (The Visitors Trophy); Mark Clark won Lantern Rouge; Dave Bedford, 1st H/Cap League 15; Paul Reynolds, 1st Mystery Tour Trophy (Quiz); Maxine Downes, Ladies Racing Trophy; George Carnall, Club Man of the Year (Gainsborough Aegir C.C. Small Shield); Jack Gregory, Juvenile Race Trophy, 1st H/Cap League 10 (Bessant Rosebowl); Daniel Nicholson, Fastest Novice Race, Racing Members Trophy (John Dowell Trophy), 1st Winter Activities (Colin Cook Cup); Trevor Halstead, Senior Best Attendance Trophy, 1st H/Cap League 5 (Aegir C.C Trophy), 1st H/Cap 18 Bob Fotheringham Memorial Trophy, 1st H/Cap League 18 (Pedal Arm Trophy), 1st Jack Doncaster Falling Leaves Gold Medal & Trophy, 1st Championship 50 (Ken Guilliatt Shield)

Hammer Trophy; Andrew Janney, 1st H/Cap Reg Booth 10 (Reg Booth Memorial Shield), 1st Senior Hill Climb Championship (Senior Hill Climb Trophy), 1st Fastest League 5 (Aegir C.C Trophy), 1st Fastest League 10 (The Aegir Shield), 1st Fastest League 15 (The J.D Tighe Shield), 1st Fastest League 18 (The Peter Burman Trophy), 1st 27 mile (Wm Stones Trophy), 1st Championship 25 (B.S.A Trophy).